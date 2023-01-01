Menu
2002 Volvo V40 1.9T

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

2002 Volvo V40 1.9T

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9627157
  • Stock #: 254163
  • VIN: YV1VW29512F837302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
