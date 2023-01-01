2003 Acura RSX

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10331049

10331049 Stock #: 258532

258532 VIN: JH4DC54893S800020

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SIL

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.