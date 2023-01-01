Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 BMW 745 I

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2003 BMW 745 I

2003 BMW 745 I

Watch This Vehicle

2003 BMW 745 I

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10280028
  2. 10280028
  3. 10280028
  4. 10280028
  5. 10280028
  6. 10280028
  7. 10280028
  8. 10280028
  9. 10280028
  10. 10280028
  11. 10280028
  12. 10280028
  13. 10280028
  14. 10280028
  15. 10280028
  16. 10280028
  17. 10280028
  18. 10280028
  19. 10280028
  20. 10280028
  21. 10280028
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10280028
  • Stock #: 257600
  • VIN: WBAGL63423DP62828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ODOMETER IS IN MILES.SPEEDOMETER IS IN MILES.ABS LIGHT IS ON. ANTI-LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE.AIRBAG LIGHT IS ON. AIRBAGS ARE INOPERABLE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2003 BMW 745 I
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer P...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-350 Supe...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory