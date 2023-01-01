$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
866-229-2253
2003 Chevrolet Cavalier
2003 Chevrolet Cavalier
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9488950
- Stock #: 253095
- VIN: 3G1JC52F23S176015
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRY
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL PROCEEDS GO TO COVENANT HOUSE TORONTO.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From North Toronto Auction
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5