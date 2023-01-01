Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Chevrolet Cavalier

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2003 Chevrolet Cavalier

2003 Chevrolet Cavalier

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Chevrolet Cavalier

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 9488950
  2. 9488950
  3. 9488950
  4. 9488950
  5. 9488950
  6. 9488950
  7. 9488950
  8. 9488950
  9. 9488950
  10. 9488950
  11. 9488950
  12. 9488950
  13. 9488950
  14. 9488950
  15. 9488950
  16. 9488950
  17. 9488950
  18. 9488950
  19. 9488950
  20. 9488950
  21. 9488950
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9488950
  • Stock #: 253095
  • VIN: 3G1JC52F23S176015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL PROCEEDS GO TO COVENANT HOUSE TORONTO.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2010 Ford Escape HYB...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Ford F-150
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Avala...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory