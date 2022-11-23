2003 Chevrolet Corvette

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9379762

9379762 Stock #: 251839

251839 VIN: 1G1YY32G635130050

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.