Menu
Account
Sign In
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.

2003 Chevrolet Express

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2003 Chevrolet Express

G2500

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Chevrolet Express

G2500

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10721861
  2. 10721861
  3. 10721861
  4. 10721861
  5. 10721861
  6. 10721861
  7. 10721861
  8. 10721861
  9. 10721861
  10. 10721861
  11. 10721861
  12. 10721861
  13. 10721861
  14. 10721861
  15. 10721861
  16. 10721861
  17. 10721861
  18. 10721861
  19. 10721861
  20. 10721861
  21. 10721861
  22. 10721861
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 1GCFG25X831180415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Vinyl Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2006 Dodge Caravan C/V for sale in Innisfil, ON
2006 Dodge Caravan C/V 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2001 Chevrolet Express G2500 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2001 Chevrolet Express G2500 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2003 Chevrolet Express G2500 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2003 Chevrolet Express G2500 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2003 Chevrolet Express