North Toronto Auction
2003 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 9627178
- Stock #: 253686
- VIN: 2D4GP44R23R347014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLU
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
