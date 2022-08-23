2003 Dodge Ram 2500

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8986066

8986066 Stock #: 250200

250200 VIN: 3D7KU28603G780136

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLK

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.