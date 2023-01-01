Menu
2003 Ford E-250

0 KM

$CALL

$CALL

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Econoline

2003 Ford E-250

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

Used
  Listing ID: 10223694
  Stock #: 257817
  VIN: 1FTNS24W83HC02651

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

UNFIT OWNERSHIP. AIRBAG LIGHT ON. AIRBAGS INOPERABLE.

Air Conditioning, Tilt Wheel, Vinyl Seats

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

