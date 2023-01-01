$CALL+ tax & licensing
North Toronto Auction
2003 Ford E-250
Econoline
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 10223694
- Stock #: 257817
- VIN: 1FTNS24W83HC02651
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNFIT OWNERSHIP. AIRBAG LIGHT ON. AIRBAGS INOPERABLE.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Tilt Wheel, Vinyl Seats
