2003 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2003 Ford F-150

2003 Ford F-150

2003 Ford F-150

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 8148682
  • Stock #: 901904
  • VIN: 1FTRW07603KB90360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SLV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 901904
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN TORONTO ON.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.ABS LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Electric Windows,Power Locks,Interior Colour: Grey,DashBoard Lights: ABS (Anti Lock Brake System),Radio: AM-FM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2007 Mercedes-Benz R...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 GMC Sierra Hybrid
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

