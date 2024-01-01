Menu
Account
Sign In

2003 GMC Yukon XL

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2003 GMC Yukon XL

K1500

Watch This Vehicle

2003 GMC Yukon XL

K1500

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 11485958
  2. 11485958
  3. 11485958
  4. 11485958
  5. 11485958
  6. 11485958
  7. 11485958
  8. 11485958
  9. 11485958
  10. 11485958
  11. 11485958
  12. 11485958
  13. 11485958
  14. 11485958
  15. 11485958
  16. 11485958
  17. 11485958
  18. 11485958
  19. 11485958
  20. 11485958
  21. 11485958
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 3GKFK16ZX3G309351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 264181
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2020 Ford Escape SE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2020 Ford Escape SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford F-150 SUPER CAB for sale in Innisfil, ON
2012 Ford F-150 SUPER CAB 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 SSV for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 RAM 1500 SSV 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2003 GMC Yukon XL