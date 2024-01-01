Menu
Account
Sign In
ENGINE LIGHT ON TRACTI. LIGHT ON ABS LIGHT ON. OUD ENGINE TICK AUDIBL. SERVICE 4WD LIGHT ON

2003 Hummer H2

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2003 Hummer H2

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Hummer H2

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 11501207
  2. 11501207
  3. 11501207
  4. 11501207
  5. 11501207
  6. 11501207
  7. 11501207
  8. 11501207
  9. 11501207
  10. 11501207
  11. 11501207
  12. 11501207
  13. 11501207
  14. 11501207
  15. 11501207
  16. 11501207
  17. 11501207
  18. 11501207
  19. 11501207
  20. 11501207
  21. 11501207
  22. 11501207
  23. 11501207
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 5GRGN23U73H136267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON TRACTI. LIGHT ON ABS LIGHT ON. OUD ENGINE TICK AUDIBL. SERVICE 4WD LIGHT ON

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek Premium for sale in Innisfil, ON
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek Premium 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic LX for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Honda Civic LX 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 240 4Matic for sale in Innisfil, ON
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 240 4Matic 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2003 Hummer H2