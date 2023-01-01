Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Infiniti FX45

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2003 Infiniti FX45

2003 Infiniti FX45

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Infiniti FX45

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 9547513
  2. 9547513
  3. 9547513
  4. 9547513
  5. 9547513
  6. 9547513
  7. 9547513
  8. 9547513
  9. 9547513
  10. 9547513
  11. 9547513
  12. 9547513
  13. 9547513
  14. 9547513
  15. 9547513
  16. 9547513
  17. 9547513
  18. 9547513
  19. 9547513
  20. 9547513
  21. 9547513
  22. 9547513
  23. 9547513
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9547513
  • Stock #: 253588
  • VIN: JNRBS08W13X003593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX REPORTS 4 INCIDENTS FOR $11386 & $983 & UNKNOWN AMOUNTS.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Vinyl Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2013 Cadillac ATS
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Ford Ranger
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Explorer P...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory