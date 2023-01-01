$CALL+ tax & licensing
North Toronto Auction
2003 Infiniti FX45
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
Used
- Listing ID: 9547513
- Stock #: 253588
- VIN: JNRBS08W13X003593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SIL
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX REPORTS 4 INCIDENTS FOR $11386 & $983 & UNKNOWN AMOUNTS.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Vinyl Seats
