2004 Buick Century

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 8333403
  • Stock #: 246897
  • VIN: 2G4WS52JX41203555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GLD
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL PROCEEDS GO TO HELPING HOMELESS PETS.ODOMETER IS IN MILES.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

