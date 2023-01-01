Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Chevrolet Astro

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2004 Chevrolet Astro

2004 Chevrolet Astro

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Chevrolet Astro

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 9450514
  2. 9450514
  3. 9450514
  4. 9450514
  5. 9450514
  6. 9450514
  7. 9450514
  8. 9450514
  9. 9450514
  10. 9450514
  11. 9450514
  12. 9450514
  13. 9450514
  14. 9450514
  15. 9450514
  16. 9450514
  17. 9450514
  18. 9450514
  19. 9450514
  20. 9450514
  21. 9450514
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9450514
  • Stock #: 253098
  • VIN: 1GCDM19X04B126428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2010 Ford F-350 Supe...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 GMC Sierra K250...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2004 Chevrolet Astro
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory