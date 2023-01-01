Menu
2004 GMC Savana

0 KM

$CALL

$CALL

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2004 GMC Savana

2004 GMC Savana

G3500

2004 GMC Savana

G3500

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

Used
  Listing ID: 9547084
  Stock #: 253610
  VIN: 1GTHG39UX41231963

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour WHT
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 3-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. GVWR 4355 KG.CARFAX REPORTS 8 INCIDENTS FOR UNKNOWN AMOUNTS.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

