$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
866-229-2253
2004 GMC Savana
2004 GMC Savana
G3500
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9547084
- Stock #: 253610
- VIN: 1GTHG39UX41231963
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. GVWR 4355 KG.CARFAX REPORTS 8 INCIDENTS FOR UNKNOWN AMOUNTS.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5