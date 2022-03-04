Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Honda Element

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2004 Honda Element

2004 Honda Element

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Honda Element

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 8606126
  2. 8606126
  3. 8606126
  4. 8606126
  5. 8606126
  6. 8606126
  7. 8606126
  8. 8606126
  9. 8606126
  10. 8606126
  11. 8606126
  12. 8606126
  13. 8606126
  14. 8606126
  15. 8606126
  16. 8606126
  17. 8606126
  18. 8606126
  19. 8606126
  20. 8606126
  21. 8606126
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8606126
  • Stock #: 247944
  • VIN: 5J6YH285X4L801122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ORG
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER EMERGENCY SERVICE VEHICLE. ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2011 Ford Escape HYB...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
1999 Jeep Cherokee S...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Ford Escape HYB...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory