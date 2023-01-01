$CALL+ tax & licensing
2004 Jaguar X-Type
3.0
2004 Jaguar X-Type
3.0
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
Used
VIN SAJGA51C14WD70611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SIL
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ABS LIGHT ON. ENGINE LIGHT ON.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
2004 Jaguar X-Type