2004 Nissan 350Z

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10064721

10064721 Stock #: 256769

256769 VIN: JN1AZ36A64M250436

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SIL

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Convertible, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.