2004 Nissan 350Z
2004 Nissan 350Z
ROADSTER
Location
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 10064721
- Stock #: 256769
- VIN: JN1AZ36A64M250436
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SIL
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
MANUAL TRANSMISSION.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Convertible, Leather Seats
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5