2004 PORSCH CAYENNE TURBO

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  8735954
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8735954
  Stock #: 248754
  VIN: WP1AC29P24LA91671

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

BRAKE BOOSTER FAULTY. COMES WITH NAVIGATION.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-XXXX

1-888-450-6224

