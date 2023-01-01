$CALL+ tax & licensing
2005 Dodge Ram 3500
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
Used
- Listing ID: 9847457
- Stock #: 254966
- VIN: 3D7MR48C25G791959
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ABS LIGHT ON. FORMER 5TH WHEEL - STRUCTURAL ALTERATION. MANUAL TRANSMISSION. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats
