2005 Dodge Ram 3500

0 KM

Details Description Features

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
  • Listing ID: 9847457
  • Stock #: 254966
  • VIN: 3D7MR48C25G791959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ABS LIGHT ON. FORMER 5TH WHEEL - STRUCTURAL ALTERATION. MANUAL TRANSMISSION. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

