2005 Subaru Impreza

0 KM

Details


North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2005 Subaru Impreza

2005 Subaru Impreza

RS

2005 Subaru Impreza

RS

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

Used
  • Listing ID: 8986618
  • Stock #: 250216
  • VIN: JF1GG675X5G815437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ABS LIGHT ON. AIRBAG LIGHT ON. ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

