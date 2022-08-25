$CALL+ tax & licensing
2005 Subaru Impreza
RS
Location
Used
- Listing ID: 8986618
- Stock #: 250216
- VIN: JF1GG675X5G815437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLU
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ABS LIGHT ON. AIRBAG LIGHT ON. ENGINE LIGHT ON.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof
