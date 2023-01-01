Menu
2006 Acura RSX

0 KM

2006 Acura RSX

2006 Acura RSX

TYPE-S

2006 Acura RSX

TYPE-S

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
  • Listing ID: 10074510
  • Stock #: 256783
  • VIN: JH4DC53066S801058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON.CARFAX REPORTS FOR 2 INCIDENTS FOR UNKNOWN AMOUNTS.JURISDICTIONS REGISTERED:ON & QC.MANUAL TRANSMISSION

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

