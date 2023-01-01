Menu
2006 Cadillac STS

0 KM

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2006 Cadillac STS

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Used
  • Listing ID: 10211298
  • Stock #: 257971
  • VIN: 1G6DW677460155474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON. 4 EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

