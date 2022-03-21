$CALL+ tax & licensing
2006 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Used
- Listing ID: 8817839
- Stock #: 249003
- VIN: 2CNDL63F866120491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE LIGHT ON.NO TPMS.OIL LIGHT.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof
