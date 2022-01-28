Menu
2006 Chevrolet Express

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2006 Chevrolet Express

2006 Chevrolet Express

2006 Chevrolet Express

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Used
  Listing ID: 8244141
  Stock #: 902048
  VIN: 1GAHG39U861103197

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour WHT
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 3-door
  Stock # 902048
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN TORONTO ON.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.VEHICLE WAS AN INSURANCE TOTAL LOSS.ENGINE LIGHT ON; TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Electric Windows,Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Grey,Radio: AM-FM-Compact Disc

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

