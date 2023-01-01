Menu
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. BATTERY NEEDS TO BE REPLACED.

2006 Dodge Caravan

0 KM

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
VIN 1D4GP21R76B629659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. BATTERY NEEDS TO BE REPLACED.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

