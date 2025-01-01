Menu
Account
Sign In
ENGINE.

2006 Dodge Dakota

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Dodge Dakota

ST

Watch This Vehicle
12770798

2006 Dodge Dakota

ST

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12770798
  2. 12770798
  3. 12770798
  4. 12770798
  5. 12770798
  6. 12770798
  7. 12770798
  8. 12770798
  9. 12770798
  10. 12770798
  11. 12770798
  12. 12770798
  13. 12770798
  14. 12770798
  15. 12770798
  16. 12770798
  17. 12770798
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1D7HE22K06S684470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2014 Ford Escape SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2006 Dodge Dakota