2006 Ford E-250

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2006 Ford E-250

2006 Ford E-250

Econoline

2006 Ford E-250

Econoline

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10219308
  • Stock #: 257992
  • VIN: 1FTNE24W96DA93815

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

UNFIT OWNERSHIP.

Air Conditioning, Tilt Wheel, Vinyl Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-XXXX

866-229-2253

