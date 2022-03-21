Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Ford F-250

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2006 Ford F-250

2006 Ford F-250

Super Duty

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Ford F-250

Super Duty

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 8958523
  2. 8958523
  3. 8958523
  4. 8958523
  5. 8958523
  6. 8958523
  7. 8958523
  8. 8958523
  9. 8958523
  10. 8958523
  11. 8958523
  12. 8958523
  13. 8958523
  14. 8958523
  15. 8958523
  16. 8958523
  17. 8958523
  18. 8958523
  19. 8958523
  20. 8958523
  21. 8958523
  22. 8958523
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8958523
  • Stock #: 249976
  • VIN: 1FTSW21P86EA98513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ABS LIGHT ON. ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Vinyl Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2010 Hyundai Accent
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Audi A4 Progres...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Ford Econoline ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory