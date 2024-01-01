Menu
UNFIT OWNERSHIP-MUST TOW VEHICLE. GVWR: 7257 KG. BRAKES NEED TO BE REPLACED.

2006 Ford F-450

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2006 Ford F-450

SUPER DUTY

12009856

2006 Ford F-450

SUPER DUTY

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 1FDXW47P56EA48284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP-MUST TOW VEHICLE. GVWR: 7257 KG. BRAKES NEED TO BE REPLACED.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2006 Ford F-450