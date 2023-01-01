2006 Ford Freestar

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 9614668

9614668 Stock #: 254030

254030 VIN: 2FMZA50216BA11918

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BRN

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.