2006 Honda Civic
DX VP
2006 Honda Civic
DX VP
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
VIN 1HGFA16336L807443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SIL
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
BATTERY NEEDS REPLACED.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel
