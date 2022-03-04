Menu
2006 Honda Civic

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2006 Honda Civic

2006 Honda Civic

2006 Honda Civic

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  8520953
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8520953
  Stock #: 247563
  VIN: 2HGFA16396H001183

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour GRY
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTRA TIRES IN BACK.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

