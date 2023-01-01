Menu
2006 Honda Odyssey

0 KM

EXL

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Used
  • Listing ID: 9966611
  • Stock #: 256110
  • VIN: 5FNRL38796B434526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ODOMETER IS IN MILES. SPEEDOMETER IS IN MILE. COMES WITH NAVIGATION. 4 EXTRA TIRES NOT ON RIMS

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

