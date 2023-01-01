$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9642433
- Stock #: 254231
- VIN: 1J4HR58276C343823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SIL
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Vinyl Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top