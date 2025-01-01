Menu
DRIVER DOOR HANDLE BROKEN FROM EXTERIOR. ENGINE LIGHT ON.

2006 Kia Spectra

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2006 Kia Spectra

LX

12546608

2006 Kia Spectra

LX

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN KNAFE121465261468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

DRIVER DOOR HANDLE BROKEN FROM EXTERIOR. ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

2006 Kia Spectra