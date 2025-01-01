Menu
Account
Sign In
ODK SPEED IN MILES.

2006 Land Rover LR3

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Land Rover LR3

HSE

Watch This Vehicle
12657930

2006 Land Rover LR3

HSE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12657930
  2. 12657930
  3. 12657930
  4. 12657930
  5. 12657930
  6. 12657930
  7. 12657930
  8. 12657930
  9. 12657930
  10. 12657930
  11. 12657930
  12. 12657930
  13. 12657930
  14. 12657930
  15. 12657930
  16. 12657930
  17. 12657930
  18. 12657930
  19. 12657930
  20. 12657930
  21. 12657930
  22. 12657930
  23. 12657930
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN SALAG25456A380567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ODK SPEED IN MILES.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2012 Nissan Rogue for sale in Innisfil, ON
2012 Nissan Rogue 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Explorer Police IN for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Ford Explorer Police IN 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata SE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 Hyundai Sonata SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2006 Land Rover LR3