2006 Mercedes E 350 4MATIC

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2006 Mercedes E 350 4MATIC

2006 Mercedes E 350 4MATIC

2006 Mercedes E 350 4MATIC

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9547849
  Stock #: 253633
  VIN: WDBUF87J26X186118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT IS ON.ABS LIGHT IS ON.COMES WITH NAVIGATION.CARFAX REPORTS 4 INCIDENTS FOR $2450 $2786 $2067 AND $7437

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Vinyl Seats

