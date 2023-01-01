$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
866-229-2253
2006 Mercedes E 350 4MATIC
2006 Mercedes E 350 4MATIC
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9547849
- Stock #: 253633
- VIN: WDBUF87J26X186118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRY
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE LIGHT IS ON.ABS LIGHT IS ON.COMES WITH NAVIGATION.CARFAX REPORTS 4 INCIDENTS FOR $2450 $2786 $2067 AND $7437
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Vinyl Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From North Toronto Auction
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5