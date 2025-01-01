Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Nissan Altima

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Nissan Altima

S

Watch This Vehicle
13170980

2006 Nissan Altima

S

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 13170980
  2. 13170980
  3. 13170980
  4. 13170980
  5. 13170980
  6. 13170980
  7. 13170980
  8. 13170980
  9. 13170980
  10. 13170980
  11. 13170980
  12. 13170980
  13. 13170980
  14. 13170980
  15. 13170980
  16. 13170980
  17. 13170980
  18. 13170980
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1N4AL11D66C241738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2018 Dodge Charger Police for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 Dodge Charger Police 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Charger Police for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Dodge Charger Police 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Charger Police for sale in Innisfil, ON
2019 Dodge Charger Police 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2006 Nissan Altima