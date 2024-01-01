Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Nissan X-Trail

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Nissan X-Trail

XE

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Nissan X-Trail

XE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 11337286
  2. 11337286
  3. 11337286
  4. 11337286
  5. 11337286
  6. 11337286
  7. 11337286
  8. 11337286
  9. 11337286
  10. 11337286
  11. 11337286
  12. 11337286
  13. 11337286
  14. 11337286
  15. 11337286
  16. 11337286
  17. 11337286
  18. 11337286
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN JN8BT08T46W101762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GLD
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Ram 3500 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2010 Dodge Ram 3500 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Ram 3500 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2010 Dodge Ram 3500 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2006 Nissan X-Trail