$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Toyota Corolla
Matrix XR
2006 Toyota Corolla
Matrix XR
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 2T1KR32E86C585840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRY
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Tilt Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Toronto Auction
2009 Toyota Venza 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2006 Honda CR-V LX 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Audi A4 Premium 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email North Toronto Auction
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-229-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
North Toronto Auction
866-229-2253
2006 Toyota Corolla