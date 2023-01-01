Menu
ENGINE LIGHT ON. BULB LIGHT ON.

2006 Volkswagen Passat

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2006 Volkswagen Passat

3.6L LUXURY

2006 Volkswagen Passat

3.6L LUXURY

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN WVWEU73C76P143195

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

ENGINE LIGHT ON. BULB LIGHT ON.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-XXXX

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2006 Volkswagen Passat