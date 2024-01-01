Menu
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. BATTERY NEEDS TO BE REPLACED. STRUCTURAL DAMAGE DUE TO EXCESS RUST.

2007 Acura CSX

0 KM

2007 Acura CSX

2007 Acura CSX

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
VIN 2HHFD56557H200678

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. BATTERY NEEDS TO BE REPLACED. STRUCTURAL DAMAGE DUE TO EXCESS RUST.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

2007 Acura CSX