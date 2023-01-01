Menu
2007 Buick Allure

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

CXL

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
  • Listing ID: 9505018
  • Stock #: 253480
  • VIN: 2G4WJ582371110223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BRN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT IS ON.ABS LIGHT IS ON.TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT IS ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
