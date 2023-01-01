2007 Cadillac Escalade

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10092159

10092159 Stock #: 257150

257150 VIN: 1GYFK63827R233435

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLK

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.