2007 Cadillac Escalade

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8620742

8620742 Stock #: 247966

247966 VIN: 1GYFK63807R152109

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour WHT

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.