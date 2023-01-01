Menu
2007 Cadillac SRX

0 KM

Details

Make it Yours
North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2007 Cadillac SRX

2007 Cadillac SRX

2007 Cadillac SRX

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
  • Listing ID: 10331040
  • Stock #: 258526
  • VIN: 1GYEE637X70164833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

