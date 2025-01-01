Menu
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL DAMAGE DUE TO EXCESSIVE RUST.

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

13179335

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
CALL
VIN 1G1AL55F577225403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL DAMAGE DUE TO EXCESSIVE RUST.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt