2007 Chevrolet Impala

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 9646837

9646837 Stock #: 254253

254253 VIN: 2G1WT58N879261397

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SIL

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.