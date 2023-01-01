$CALL+ tax & licensing
North Toronto Auction
2007 Chevrolet Impala
LT
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 9646837
- Stock #: 254253
- VIN: 2G1WT58N879261397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SIL
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
TPMS LIGHT IS ON.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
